Logan Skinner Unleashes Powerful Rock Remix of ‘TRAPPED’

Logan Skinner’s behind-the-scenes deep dive reveals the heart and grit behind the newly remixed track.

Gold Coast alt-pop artist Logan Skinner is turning up the volume with ‘TRAPPED (Rock Version),’ a bold reimagining of his 2019 single dropping today.

This fierce transformation of ‘TRAPPED’ into a rock anthem amplifies the raw emotion of his mental health journey, delivering a powerful punch of catharsis.

Listen to the original version of ‘TRAPPED’ here.

Catch his rock remix of ‘TRAPPED’ here and a deep dive into the behind the scenes below.

Where the original leaned into vulnerability, this remix punches through the noise with grit and intention. Jacobson’s infectious hook still lingers, but it’s now wrapped in Unwin’s electrifying production — a fitting soundtrack for breaking free.

Released in time to mark the close of Mental Health Awareness Month, TRAPPED (Rock Version) is more than a remix — it’s a statement.

Skinner revealed that ‘LOST‘ served as an unofficial prequel to ‘TRAPPED,’ with both tracks exploring different chapters in his mental health journey.

While ‘LOST’ detailed the experience of losing one’s identity during a downward mental spiral, ‘TRAPPED’ delves into the deep depression and anxiety that followed.

The new rock version aligns with his evolving artistic style, and he explains, “embodies the complete frustration of confronting mental illness head-on.”

Collaborating once more with Brisbane producer Kris Unwin and Gold Coast songwriter/vocalist Rosie Jacobson, the team has transformed the once-catchy tune into a gutsy showcase of Skinner’s emotional growth.

‘TRAPPED (Rock Version)’ features Skinner’s commanding vocals, Unwin’s driving arrangement, and Jacobson’s captivating vocals sprinkled throughout – it’s a collaborative masterpiece!

Looking to the future, Skinner has told us exclusively he’s “already cooking up brand new tracks with the team” and working on his much-anticipated debut EP!

‘TRAPPED (Rock Version)’ is out now on all music platforms, and you can find Logan Skinner online everywhere here.