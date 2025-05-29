Logitech’s G522 is the Gaming Headset you’ll forget you’re wearing

The Logitech G522 lands in that sweet spot: a headset that looks great, sounds solid, and doesn’t make your wallet wince.

It’s positioned as the successor to the G733, aimed at gamers ready to move past entry-level gear without leaping into those scary ultra premium-tier prices.

Right away, the G522 feels like a more refined offering. The build is light – maybe too light at first – but after a few hours of wear, it makes perfect sense. The large fabric ear pads, gentle clamping force, and adjustable headband create a level of comfort that rivals pricier headsets. This is definitely one of those “wear for hours and forget it’s on” situations.

Logitech has also cleaned up the aesthetic. The G522 keeps things sleek and subtle, with tasteful LIGHTSYNC RGB accents. It’s not overly flashy, but it still stands out on your desk. Controls are tactile and easy to differentiate by feel, which is a small detail that makes a big difference during gameplay.

Audio is balanced and generally impressive – great directional cues for competitive games, and enough warmth for single-player titles. Bass and clarity in music could use more punch, but that’s subjective and tweakable via Logitech’s G HUB. The detachable mic is another strong point. With BLUE VO!CE presets and solid default clarity, it punches above its price.

Connectivity is a breeze. Tri-mode support (LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C) means you can seamlessly jump from PC to console to mobile without any friction.

The G522 is a confident step up from budget headsets. It’s flexible, comfortable, and polished – ideal for gamers who want reliable performance with just the right amount of flair. It might not be groundbreaking, but it is a solid, easy recommendation for anyone looking for a new pair of gaming headphones.

The Logitech G522 Gaming Headset is available to preorder now in black and white for a suggested retail price of $299.95 AUD.

Head here for more info.