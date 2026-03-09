Lola Young announces UK arena tour this June

Lola Young is keeping the fire burning.

Lola Young has just announced she’ll be hitting four UK arenas this June after she made her return to touring last week at London’s Palladium.

The show went off without a hitch, which was expected after Lola award took home the award Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys last month.

With her massive TikTok famous track ‘Messy’ impossible to get out of your head for the better half of the last two years, Lola’s certainly working hard to prove to the world she’s not just a one hit wonder.

She took to Instagram to announce the strew of shows, which takes her to Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@lolayounggg)

“A few nights ago I played my first show back since September last year and it felt so right being back on stage,” she captioned it. “Anyone who knows me knows playing live is my happy place.”

The 25 year old added she’ll be taking it pretty slow after her recent hiatus which came after she collapsed on stage in New York City due to exhaustion, and there were some pretty big names to leave her love in the comment section, including fellow British icons Lily Allen and Elton John.

There’s a cheeky mailing list right here that fans can sign up to give them some special pre-sale info and access. Otherwise, the rest of the tickets will go up for general sale on Friday at 10am (which is 9pm for us Sydney-siders – much better than those alarms we’re used to setting).

Until the tour, Lola will perform at the 34th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in California next week on March 15th, and treat the Orpheum Theatre in L.A to a show the night after.

Welcome back, Lola.