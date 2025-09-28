Lola Young speaks out after collapsing onstage at NYC festival

Lola Young reassures fans after collapsing onstage at NYC’s All Things Go Music Festival.

British singer Lola Young is reassuring fans after a scary moment onstage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The 24-year-old collapsed mid-performance while performing her track “Conceited” at Forest Hills Stadium. Video from the show showed Young being helped offstage by medical staff, while the crowd cheered in support. The exact cause of the collapse hasn’t been disclosed, and representatives for Young and the festival have not commented further.

Young shared an update on Instagram Stories less than an hour after the incident:

“Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

She followed up with a heartfelt post about her upcoming performance schedule, writing:

“I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing All Things Go in DC today. I love this job, and I never take my commitments and my audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the mean people online, pls give me a day off. ❤️ Lola”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@lolayounggg)

The incident came a day after Young canceled her appearance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert, which her manager described as “due to a sensitive matter.”

Young has been open about her health in the past. Diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at 17, she has spoken candidly about living with the condition and how it has shaped her life and career. Fans have rallied around her, sending messages of love and support following Saturday’s scare.

With three albums released — including 2024’s I’m Only F—— Myself — Young continues to build her presence in the music world. While this weekend was a frightening moment, she reassured fans she’s “doing OK” and is taking the necessary steps to look after herself.