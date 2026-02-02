Watch Lola Young perform her viral hit at this year’s Grammys

What a night it has been for British musician Lola Young.

Lola Young is smashing it at her first ever Grammys with a win and soulful comeback performance both thanks to her viral hit ‘Messy.’

The track was from her second studio album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway and ended up becoming absolutely massive on TikTok.

Young isn’t exactly an overnight sensation, especially to her fellow Brits, yet the pat on the back from TikTok has definitely done quite some wonders for her name.

The success made her the longest running British female Number One since Adele in 2021 – a lot to happen to a 24 year old in such a short amount of time.

At this year’s Grammys, she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. While Olivia Dean has scored Best New Artist, Lola Young is still walking away with the latter.

The evening has given her a good opportunity to shut down talks of being a one hit wonder.

The ceremony is the first time she’s been in the public eye for a while after fainting on stage during a show last September and cancelling all appearances afterwards, saying she was “going away for a while”.

She recently posted on her Instagram thanking fans for bearing with her during the time away, and said she couldn’t wait to see them in 2026.

It’s clear that feeling was a two way street as the world is welcoming Lola back into their hearts and onto their stages.