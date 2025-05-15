Lorde’s Gender Odyssey: A Raw, Unboxed Journey to ‘Virgin’

The pop mystic bares body and soul in her most unflinching work yet.

Lorde isn’t just dropping an album—she’s shedding skin. In her most revealing interview yet, the 28-year-old icon peeled back layers of her identity, trauma, and rebirth ahead of Virgin (June 27), confessing: “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man”.

The Solar Power hiatus wasn’t a retreat—it was a revolution. Between psychedelic therapy, a breakup with longtime partner Justin Warren, and recovering from an eating disorder, Lorde embraced what she calls “the ooze”: a messy, glorious unfurling of self.

Quitting birth control after a decade severed her from “regulated femininity,” while MDMA sessions obliterated stage fright, freeing her to “tour without panic”.

Virgin mirrors this metamorphosis. The opening track declares “Some days I’m a woman / Some days I’m a man,” a mantra sparked when friend Chappell Roan asked if she’d gone nonbinary.

Lorde’s refusal to “box it up” extends to the album’s X-ray cover (her pelvis, IUD visible)—a “raw, primal” manifesto blending “the grotesque, the masc, the magnificent” .

Yet she’s cautious: “I’m not radical. I’m a wealthy cis white woman—this isn’t risking what trans folks face”.

Fans dissected her masculine fits and duct-tape-bound “Man of the Year” studio experiments, but the real shock is her vulnerability: “I starved myself to feel small. Now I’m taking space”.

With the Ultrasound Tour kicking off in September, Lorde’s message is clear—Virgin isn’t just an album. It’s a body, a battle, and a “100% written in blood” rebirth.