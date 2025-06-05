Lorde Calls ‘Solar Power’ a Vibe Shift Too Far ahead of New Album: “I Don’t Think This Is Me”

From barefoot beach days to festival-stage bangers, Lorde’s ready to burn bright again with ‘Virgin,’ and she’s done playing it chill.

Lorde, in a refreshingly candid chat on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, has opened up about her divisive 2021 record Solar Power, and how her relationship with the album has evolved.

After the massive highs (and pressure) of Melodrama, the Kiwi artist felt burnt out and detached.

“This thing that was my hobby… is now my employment,” she shared, reflecting on the overwhelming transition from teenage prodigy to pop institution.

Retreating to New Zealand with a new dog and a desire to disconnect, Solar Power was her attempt at joy, calm, and mystery.

But in hindsight? “Me disappearing and being all wafty and on the beach… I was like, ‘Actually, I don’t think this is me.’”

Despite its dreamy tone and sun-kissed intent, Solar Power didn’t land like her earlier releases.

Lorde admits it was something she had to make, even if it ultimately served as a creative detour.

“I don’t think I’m supposed to vibe out,” she said. “I’m meant to make these bangers that f— us all up and just rip through a festival ground.”

Her next move? A full-circle return.

With Virgin landing June 27, it sounds like Lorde is stepping back into the chaos with purpose—ditching the beach and leaning into the storm.

Keep your eyes peeled—this next chapter could be her most explosive yet. Watch ‘Solar Power’s’ music video below.