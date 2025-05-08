Lorde returns with “Ultrasound” Tour & bold new album Virgin

Her boldest music yet meets her most electrifying live shows.

After a four-year hiatus, Lorde is back—and she’s bringing raw, unfiltered artistry to stages worldwide.

The Grammy-winning artist has announced her Ultrasound 2025 tour, a sweeping North American and European run in support of her upcoming album, Virgin (out June 27).

Kicking off September 17 in Austin, the tour will hit iconic venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and Colorado’s Red Rocks before crossing the Atlantic for dates in London, Paris, Berlin, and beyond.

A rotating lineup of indie darlings—including Blood Orange, The Japanese House, and Nilüfer Yanya—will join her on select dates.

Virgin promises a deeply personal sound, with Lorde describing it as “raw, primal, elegant, and openhearted.”

After the sun-soaked introspection of Solar Power, this new era strips everything back—no hiding, just truth.

Tickets go on sale May 16, with an artist pre-sale starting May 14.