Lottie McLeod announces The Boat House EP with bittersweet new single ‘Sunburnt’

If Lottie McLeod’s latest single ‘Sunburnt’ is anything to go by, she’s not done turning heartbreak into indie-pop gold just yet.

Lottie McLeod has announced her sophomore EP The Boat House, arriving September 25 via ABC Music, alongside new single ‘Sunburnt’, a bittersweet indie-pop track about wanting more from a relationship that barely had the chance to begin.

The Brisbane songwriter has built a reputation for making deeply personal stories feel universal, and ‘Sunburnt’ continues that streak. Written after a short-lived romance came to an abrupt end, the track pairs a breezy groove and tongue-in-cheek charm with some of McLeod’s most cutting lyrics to date.

“I liked this guy. A LOT,” McLeod explains. “I felt such a strong connection with this person but I also hardly knew him.”

Produced by Josh Beattie, ‘Sunburnt’ drifts between indie-pop and alt-folk, with warm acoustic textures, subtle saxophone flourishes and McLeod’s increasingly confident songwriting sitting front and centre.

The track feels light on its feet, but there’s a lingering ache underneath it all as she wrestles with disappointment, confusion and the reality of letting something go before it ever really began.

The single arrives as the latest preview of The Boat House, a seven-track collection inspired by relationships and experiences from the past two years of McLeod’s life.

Named after the Manly Boathouse, where many of those conversations took place, the EP explores modern dating, people-pleasing, self-discovery and learning to speak up for yourself.

It continues a huge run for McLeod, who recently won Emerging Artist of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards and signed with ABC Music following the success of her debut EP Bug.

With support dates alongside Pierce Brothers on the horizon and The Boat House set to land this spring, ‘Sunburnt’ feels like another step forward for one of Australia’s most promising young songwriters.

Listen to ‘Sunburnt’ below.