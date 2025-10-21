LOV3SICK’s ‘If They Knew’: A Post-Punk Lament from a Pet’s Perspective

The Melbourne band delivers an upbeat track with a heartbreakingly unique take on love and loss.

Emerging from Melbourne’s vibrant north side, the alternative rock ensemble LOV3SICK has spent the years since their 2019 formation meticulously crafting a sound that is both immersive and emotionally resonant.

Their identity, a compelling fusion of post-punk grit and the haunting, atmospheric allure of new wave, has been refined through a series of lineup evolutions.

Each new member has added a crucial layer to their sonic tapestry, from Jay’s deepening synth contributions in 2021 to Lionel’s melodic guitar intricacy in 2024.

Now solidified with the powerful rhythm section of Lauren on bass/vocals and Joel on drums, LOV3SICK channels a raw, modern energy reminiscent of their influences (i.e., The Cure, Joy Division, The Smiths) while maintaining a distinctly personal and contemporary lens.

Their latest single, ‘If They Knew,’ released September 18th, is a brilliant testament to this refined identity. On the surface, it’s an upbeat, new wave-inspired post-punk track, driven by propulsive rhythms, shimmering synths, and melodic guitar lines that invite movement.

Yet, as is the band’s signature, this infectious musicality belies a deeply introspective and poignant core. The song explores a uniquely heartbreaking facet of a breakup: the enduring, innocent love of a shared pet.

The central lyrical premise, that if the pet understood the pain of the split, “they wouldn’t love them,” is a masterstroke of emotional storytelling.

This perspective is what truly sets LOV3SICK apart. Lauren’s vocal delivery perfectly captures the complex mix of wry observation and genuine sorrow, singing to a creature that represents a lost shared life.

The contrast between the track’s driving, danceable energy and the vulnerability of its theme creates a captivating tension. It’s a song that makes you want to sway in a dimly lit room while contemplating the quiet, lingering threads of a past relationship.

‘If They Knew’ is so much more than a catchy single; it’s a perfect encapsulation of LOV3SICK’s artistic mission: to wrap modern disconnection and deeply human emotions in a sound that is as darkly atmospheric as it is melodically compelling.

It confirms their status as a band impossible to ignore for anyone who craves music with both heart and a haunting edge.