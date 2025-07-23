Lucy Dacus is now officiating weddings at her shows — and it’s as cool as it sounds

Do you want to get married at one of Lucy Dacus’s shows?

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced she’s officially ordained in the US and is offering to marry couples live on stage during her Forever Is a Feeling tour.

She shared the idea on social media recently, saying she’d do it for free, knowing that sometimes people want to lock in those legal rights quickly for all sorts of reasons.

If you want to get hitched at a show, there’s a sign-up form in her bio where you can register. The only catch is that a few cities have local rules that might make it tricky, but for most gigs, all you need is your marriage license and to bring it to the box office before the show – Lucy takes care of the rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus)

It’s a sweet, unexpected way to add some extra meaning to her shows, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to say “I do” with Lucy Dacus’s band playing in the background?