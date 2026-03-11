Lululemon slapped with over $700,000 fine for illegal spam mail

Can’t find the unsubscribe button? You’re not alone.

Athleisure brand Lululemon has been slammed with a hefty $702,900 fine after it was found to have breached Australian consumer laws.

The law? Sending thousands of emails containing marketing content, but with no option to unsubscribe.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigated the Australian Lululemon branch, and discovered that the company had sent over 370,000 emails between December 2024 and January 2025 with no inclusion of an unsubscribe button.

It seems the Christmas marketing rush got the better of Lululemon.

ACMA member Samantha Yorke stressed that “the ability to opt out is mandatory for marketing messages,” however Lululemon was sneaking in promotions in service emails, such as shipping updates.



It’s a sly tactic designed to get around spam message regulations, which require a recipient’s consent and ability to unsubscribe, but the inclusion of advertising in delivery updates disguises the promotion in importance.

Yorke continued, “this was an easily avoidable error that has led to hundreds of thousands of marketing emails being sent without a way for people to opt out.”

The lofty fine is the latest in ACMA’s ongoing battle against spam. In the last 18 months, Lululemon is the fifth business to be punished, Commbank, Telstra and Tabcorp among the other companies in breach of consumer law.

During this period, the companies have paid a total of over $24 million in spam penalties.

The world-famous leggings company must now undertake a court-enforceable independent review into its spam rule compliance and regularly report to ACMA.

A spokesperson for Lululmeon insisted they “have made updates to our standard guest journey emails, including our order confirmation and delivery notifications to ensure ongoing compliance.”

Treat this as your reminder to unsubscribe from annoying spam email, and not get trapped in a never-ending email tirade about water bottles and yoga.