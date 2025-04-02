never mind the reunion: John Lydon rages against ‘woke’ pistols

After legal battles and bitter words, the punk legend draws the line at wokeness

Punk icon John Lydon has doubled down on his refusal to reunite with the Sex Pistols, slamming his former bandmates’ recent shows as “karaoke” and “Walt Disney woke expectations.”

Lydon, who lost a legal battle to block the band’s Disney+ series Pistol, told PA he’d never rejoin after what he called their “dirty deeds.” Mocking replacement singers Frank Carter and Billy Idol, he sneered, “That’s a clown’s circus at work.”

The Pistols—now touring with Carter—have 2025 dates booked, including Download Festival.

Guitarist Steve Jones admitted fans were skeptical but said crowds warmed up: “Even the curious were into it after a couple songs.”

Lydon, meanwhile, remains focused on Public Image Ltd, dismissing his ex-bandmates as “talentless” and unwilling to evolve. “As for me,” he said, “variety is the spice of life.”