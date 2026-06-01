M.I.A. sues Kid Cudi for kicking her off tour over political stage comments

Rebel ragers turned legal brawlers.

M.I.A. is taking Kid Cudi to court after being booted from his Rebel Ragers tour.

The Grammy-nominated artist filed a federal complaint in California on Friday, alleging she was wrongfully removed following a series of politically charged onstage remarks.

The thirty-three date tour was expected to pay her two point eight million, and her contract reportedly granted her full creative control over her set.

“She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage,” the complaint states, adding that M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for “bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation.”

The filing claims her dismissal was a publicity stunt designed to drum up attention for a tour struggling with ticket sales.

Beyond the lost tour earnings, M.I.A. says she also missed out on a USD$290,000 private booking, a Los Angeles merch pop-up, and a potential sync licensing deal.

She is now seeking the full USD$2.8 million plus punitive damages and legal fees.