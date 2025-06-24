Mac DeMarco Returns with Guitar—A Raw, Self-Made Ode to Home and Wanderlust

Music’s hardest working slacker drops “Home” and expands tour to Asia and beyond. 🏡

Mac DeMarco has unveiled Guitar, his first vocal-driven album in six years, set for release August 22 on his own Mac’s Record Label.

The announcement comes with the bittersweet lead single “Home”—a lo-fi meditation on roots and restlessness, filmed while canoeing near his mother’s Canadian home.

A one-man creative force, DeMarco wrote, recorded, produced, and even shot the album’s visuals solo, using tripods for music videos and cover art.

Only mastering was outsourced to David Ives. “Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in life as I can put to paper,” he reflects.

Tour Expansion: Fresh off a sold-out 2025 run (including three nights at L.A.’s Greek Theatre and NYC’s Radio City Music Hall), DeMarco adds 2026 dates across Asia (Japan, Hong Kong) and the U.S. (Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Chicago’s Salt Shed).

Supporting acts are all from his label roster: Mock Media, Tex Crick, Daryl Johns, and Vicky Farewell.

Tickets for new shows go on sale June 27 at 12 PM EST.