All killer, no brakes.

Sydney’s five-piece hydra, Mac The Knife, brought their signature chaos to Happy for an exclusive performance of their single, ‘Drowning in Honey.’

Born from the sweaty garages of the inner west, the band delivered a loud, restless, and unapologetic set.

Fresh off support slots with The Preatures and Teenage Dads, their live show remains a high-speed chase through distortion and release.

The new track speaks to an addiction that slowly breaks you apart.

With breakout hit ‘Icarus’ amassing 2.5 million TikTok plays, Mac the Knife continue to build a powerful following.

Keep up with Mac The Knife here!

Our session was made possible with thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum. 🎸🔪🍯