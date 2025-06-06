‘Macabre’ Demo Drops for Steam Next Fest — And It’s Already Turning Heads

Wishlisted over 217,000 times, WeForge Studio’s co-op horror game Macabre takes its first terrifying steps into the spotlight.

Sydney indie outfit WeForge Studio is stepping out of the shadows — and dragging us straight into them — with the release of the first public demo for their upcoming co-op stealth extraction horror game Macabre.

Based in Sydney’s Inner West, indie developer WeForge Studio is building ‘Macabre’ from the ground up with a small, scrappy team — proving that world-class horror can come straight out of the local scene.

Titled Banjo’s Trial, the demo lands exclusively as part of Steam Next Fest from June 9–16, and it’s already generating serious heat, with the game surpassing 217,000 wish lists on Steam.

Set in the brutal, ever-shifting Rift, Banjo’s Trial introduces players to the game’s core systems: procedural maps, unpredictable threats, and extraction-based co-op that encourages teamwork, betrayal, or both.

Players take on an early mission to gather intel on the Crawler — a shapeshifting terror that adapts to your strategies — all while navigating dynamic weather, scavenging resources, and trying not to die horribly.

You can brave the mission solo or team up with up to three others, but every decision counts — and not everyone makes it out.

Between its pressure-cooker gameplay loop and roguelike replayability, Macabre is shaping up to be one of the most tense, tactical multiplayer horror titles of the year.

To coincide with the demo launch, WeForge has also dropped a brand-new gameplay trailer, giving players a fresh look at the game’s eerie landscapes, high-stakes stealth, and punishing extraction mechanics.

With early access planned for late 2025 and a development team of just three full-time devs (plus a few seasoned freelancers), Macabre is punching way above its weight — and the demo is just the beginning.

This is a homegrown horror experience through and through — and a testament to the talent brewing right here in the local scene.

Watch the new gameplay trailer below and wish list Macabre on Steam here to be notified when the demo goes live.

