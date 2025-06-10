Home Invasion leaves Macklemore’s Nanny Bear-Sprayed

Masked intruders attacked the rapper’s nanny—while his kids slept just feet away.

In a brazen late-night invasion, two masked men stormed Macklemore’s Seattle home, bear-spraying the rapper’s nanny and ransacking the property while his three children slept upstairs.

The assailants—dressed in tactical gear—forced the nanny to reveal where valuables were stored, making off with jewellery, watches, and designer shoes before fleeing.

The nanny, after enduring physical assault, bit one intruder’s hand and escaped to a neighbour’s home to call 911.

Police found the residence in disarray, with the children unharmed but shaken.

The nanny speculated the attack could be politically motivated, citing Macklemore’s vocal pro-Palestine activism.

However, Seattle PD is also investigating ties to a recent string of celebrity home invasions linked to an arrested burglary ringleader.

Macklemore, touring abroad during the incident, has yet to comment—but the violation of his family’s safety has sparked outrage and renewed debates on celebrity security.