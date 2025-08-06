Stackable Overdrive From Finland With Love 🇫🇮🎛️🔥

Let’s get stuck into the Mad Professor Supreme — a hand-built dual overdrive pedal from Finland that lets you run two distinct drive circuits however you like. It’s compact, seriously versatile, and sounds absolutely mint.

If you’re the type who’s constantly swapping OD pedals or stacking drives just to get your sound, this one might save you a few headaches — and a whole lot of pedalboard space 💡

So what’s the deal?

The Supreme gives you two sides:

Side A is based on the Royal Blue Overdrive — a tone that’s already a cult fave. It’s smooth, dynamic, and super responsive to your playing. Whether you’re riding your neck pickup for bluesy lines or backing off the volume knob for clean crunch, Side A delivers the goods 💎🎶

Side B is a new design altogether. It’s punchier, a bit tighter, with more midrange bite and some built-in compression that gives it an amp-y feel. Think lead tones, chunky rhythm parts, and all the moments where you want a bit more grunt 💪🔥

Controls? Stacking? Yep, all of that

Each side gets its own Volume, Drive, Bass, and Treble controls — no shared knobs here. And in the centre is a toggle switch that lets you choose which side feeds into which. Want A into B for clean-into-grit? Go for it. Prefer B into A for some lead tone saturation? Easy.

The stacking options aren’t just a gimmick either. They open up a ton of creative possibilities, especially when you’re tailoring sounds for different pickups or styles on the fly 🔁🎸

Who’s it for?

If you’re into vintage-voiced overdrives but want a little more flexibility — or if you just like the idea of having two OD personalities in one pedal — the Supreme is a killer choice. It’s simple, musical, and lets you spend more time playing and less time fiddling with menus or presets 🎯

Let’s break it down 🔍🎧

🎛️ Side A (Royal Blue Overdrive)

Smooth, articulate, and dynamic.

Loves your neck pickup.

Cleans up with your guitar volume.

Feels like an amp, not a pedal.

🎛️ Side B (Custom circuit)

Punchy and tight.

Sits beautifully under bridge pickup leads.

Mid-focused with subtle compression.

Great for cutting through a mix.

🔄 Stacking Options

A into B = warm boost into grit.

B into A = driven mids into creamy saturation.

More than the sum of its parts.

🛠️ Build Quality

Hand-wired in Finland

Solid enclosure

Pedalboard-friendly footprint

Looks great, sounds better

The Supreme lives up to its name. It’s one of those rare pedals that feels inspiring as soon as you plug in — and it’ll likely earn a permanent spot on your board. Whether you’re chasing edge-of-breakup or wall-of-sound energy, this thing delivers with style.