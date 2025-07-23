Madame Tussauds drops 13 Taylor Swifts around the world in biggest launch ever

Madame Tussauds honours Taylor Swift with 13 new wax figures across the globe, fully era-coded.

In case one Taylor Swift wasn’t enough, Madame Tussauds has just unveiled 13 new wax figures of the pop juggernaut across the globe, their most ambitious launch ever in 250 years.

Each figure is dressed in a different fan-fave outfit from The Eras Tour, with locations spanning from London, Las Vegas and New York to Berlin, Budapest, Sydney and beyond.

There’s even a roaming figure currently on tour (naturally) starting in Shanghai.

One of the standouts? A dreamy look from leg two of the tour, a corseted white taffeta Vivienne Westwood gown, etched with lyrics from Fortnight, styled with Louboutin lace-up boots, crystal gloves and a custom mic from Rebel Stage Gear (yep, the same crew who made Taylor’s actual tour mics).

It’s weird, wonderful, and completely Swift-coded. Long live the 13.

Check out the full collection here.