Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are engaged after nearly a year together

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are officially engage.

Pop stars and NFL players have made plenty of headlines over the years, though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce certainly brought the pairing back into the centre of pop culture.

Now Madison Beer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have their own update: they’re engaged.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, captioned simply, “meet my fiancé”.

The photos show Herbert proposing outdoors beneath a floral arch, with the pair later dancing, celebrating and showing off Beer’s engagement ring.

One shot also captures Beer sitting across Herbert’s shoulders, while another features a wooden sign reading “Mr. and Mrs. Herbert”.

So, fairly safe to say the answer was expected to be yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @madisonbeer

Beer and Herbert reportedly began dating in the summer of 2025 before taking the relationship public later that year, when they were spotted kissing on the sidelines of a Chargers game.

The engagement comes after nearly a year together.

Neither has shared any wedding details yet, with no date or venue confirmed. For now, the Instagram carousel is doing most of the talking.