Madonna’s hoarding Celta Vigo’s No. 5 Jersey – and she’s not sharing

Back in 1990, during her Blond Ambition tour at Balaídos Stadium in Vigo, the pop icon donned a sky‑blue RC Celta Vigo jersey – the No. 5 shirt once worn by club stalwart José Manuel Espinosa.

That image became part of local lore, but the actual shirt’s whereabouts had been a mystery ever since.

This March, the Galician club launched a full‑on search, complete with music on the stadium speakers, clips of her hits on the big screen and a heartfelt plea on social platforms.

In an open letter posted on Instagram and other channels, club president Marián Mouriño Terrazo wrote:

“Dear Madonna,

I am writing to you to ask for your help with something that means a great deal to us.

On the 29th of July 1990, you performed live at our stadium, Balaídos — the home of Celta Vigo, the club I am proud to serve as president. On that night, we had the honour to see you wearing our sky‑blue shirt.

This beloved memory still lives among our supporters. The photograph of you wearing our shirt has become a myth and is now part of our history which is written often beyond the limits of the football pitch.

Although ours was not the only football shirt you ever wore on stage, this iconic image has grown to shine differently as years have passed. Over time we came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do. At our club we recognise ourselves in this line of thought.

That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore. This search is an act of memory, a symbol of part of the emotional heritage of our club and what it stands for.

This Friday, 6th March, we would like to send you a gesture of affection from our home, the Balaídos stadium — before the Celta vs Real Madrid match — with the intention of asking you just one simple question: Do you have it?

If you know where it may be, or if you would like to join us in the search to retrieve it, please contact us via private message.

With admiration,

Marián Mouriño Terrazo, President of RC Celta Vigo.”

Then on March 7, 2026, Madonna took to X (formerly Twitter) with her reply — and made it clear she still has the shirt:

“This shirt is hanging in my archives! I am wearing and representing your team in spirit!! ♥️”

Fans and the club alike were thrilled just to get closure, even if the jersey isn’t headed back to Vigo anytime soon.

Celta responded with a warm public message of their own:

“Te queremos, Madonna. Gracias por responder — y por mantener viva una parte de la historia del Celta.”

So while the beloved Celta Vigo No. 5 won’t be joining the club’s museum shelves just yet, it’s safe, sound and apparently still part of Madonna’s personal collection – and she’s proudly waving the club’s colours in spirit.