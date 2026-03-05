Cowabunga on the Battlefield: MTG Goes Green

The multiverse just got a lot more mutagenic.

Magic: The Gathering has officially cracked open the manhole cover for its latest Universes Beyond collection, and this time, the “Secret Lair” is a literal sewer.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have swapped their arcade joysticks for trading cards, bringing 40 years of grit and pizza-fueled chaos to the world’s biggest tabletop game.

This isn’t just a cynical novelty set. Wizards of the Coast has actually baked the brothers’ personalities into the mechanics.

The new Sneak mechanic is a perfect nod to their ninjutsu roots, allowing you to “cheat” a turtle onto the field for a surprise strike.

Then there are the Mutagen tokens, which act as permanent power-ups, and Food tokens that are, of course, rendered as greasy pepperoni slices.

The range is designed to be accessible, whether you’re a seasoned player or just a fan of the TMNT series.

For those who want a “plug and play” experience, the Turtle Power! Commander Deck is a 100-card, ready-to-go set built for Magic’s most social four-player format.

If you’re looking for a lifestyle piece for your shelf, The Pizza Bundle is packed with boosters and exclusive pizza-themed lands that make your mana pool look like a late-night delivery.

For a more collaborative vibe, the new Turtle Team-Up is a unique box set where two to four people can pilot the brothers against an automated “Boss” deck featuring Shredder and the Technodrome.

Which is a great starting point to teach new players the basics of Magic.

This crossover feels like a sweet high-five that’s been long overdue.

It’s a rare moment where a legacy gaming brand treats a pop-culture icon with genuine reverence.

Whether you’re hunting for a rare signature card or just want to beat up your friends with a radical amphibian, the set is a triumph of nostalgia and strategy.