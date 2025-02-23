Maia Toakley has a Raw New EP Out

Rising Sydney songwriter Maia Toakley just released her raw, new sophomore EP ‘BEFORE I LET GO’ last Friday

This EP release cements her position as one of Australia’s most compelling emerging artists.

The release follows her remarkable trajectory in 2024, which saw her garnering triple j support and landing in the prestigious Top 100 shortlist for the Vanda & Young 2025 global songwriting competition.

The EP’s focus track ‘Unaware’ showcases Toakley’s signature indie drenched sound.

Featuring driving melodies intertwined with guitar riffs as fuzzy as peaches.

Her memorable lyrics lodge themselves in the listeners’ consciousness.

Previously released singles ‘Pessimist Babe’ and ‘House of Cards’ have already earned coveted Spotify playlist placements.

Recorded at Newtown’s newly established studio The Confectionary with Charles Tait at the engineering helm, ‘BEFORE I LET GO’ presents a collection of blissful folk-pop songs.

The EP delves deep into themes of fear and power, wrapped in layers of raw emotion and introspective storytelling.

Toakley’s rapid ascent in the Australian music scene is reflected in her impressive list of support slots, sharing stages with industry stalwarts like Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire, alongside contemporaries such as Annie Hamilton, Maple Glider, and UK artist Sophie May.

Her performance roster also includes appearances with Andy Golledge, Kingswood, Maddy Jane, and Sons of The East.

With her previous headline shows selling out and a nationwide tour scheduled for March/April 2025, Toakley’s trajectory continues to soar.

‘BEFORE I LET GO’ stands as a testament to her exceptional songwriting prowess, positioning her firmly among Australia’s most promising musical talents.

Needless to say, Maia is an exceptional raw talent and definitely not one to sleep on.

So if you wanna jump on the next big thing visit the link here to grab yourself some tickets to her upcoming March/April shows this year.