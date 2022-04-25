Makeup brand debunks Amber Heard’s defence in TikTok video

A makeup brand has refuted claims made by Amber Heard’s lawyer in the $50m defamation trial that their makeup was used to cover bruises made by Johnny Depp.

In the trial of the century or at least of this month, Amber Heard’s lawyer showed a particular makeup kit that Heard allegedly used to cover up bruises left by ex-husband Johnny Depp, however, the makeup company have said that’s total BS.

On April 12, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft showed a Milani Cosmetic’s All-In-One Correcting Kit and told the jury Heard used it to cover bruises on her face.

“This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp,” Bredehoft said.

”She’s an actor — do you honestly think she would have left her apartment ever without makeup? Do you think she would ever have wanted other people to see her bruises and cuts? This is what she used. She became very adept at it.”

“You’re gonna hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed, and the different colorings and how she would use these to touch those up to be able to cover those,”

“She also used concealer, foundation. … Amber didn’t even leave her bedroom without foundation on.”

Amazingly enough, the makeup company that produces this product inserted themselves into the situation and through a TikTok no less. It really is 2022.

In the TikTok video, Milani Cosmetics said there was no way Amber Heard used this colour correcting kit because it simply hadn’t been released yet.

It’s unsure whether or not this will be brought up again in the court but Milani Cosmetics really sold Heard down the river on this one.