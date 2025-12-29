Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair official trailer, casting, and streaming dates

Twenty years on, Malcolm’s back, older, wiser, and still stuck in the Wilkerson family chaos

Disney+ has shared the debut trailer for Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, offering the first proper look at the original cast back together more than 20 years after the sitcom first aired.

Frankie Muniz returns as Malcolm, now an adult and still painfully self-aware, while Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are back as chaotic parents Hal and Lois.

The trailer also confirms the return of Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield as Francis and Reese, with the Wilkerson family dynamic looking just as loud, messy and emotionally unhinged as ever.

Rather than a full series reboot, Life’s Still Unfair is being positioned as a limited event special, picking up with Malcolm navigating adulthood while being dragged back into his family’s orbit — a place where growth goes to die and old patterns refuse to stay buried.

Disney+ has confirmed the special will begin streaming on the 10th April, 2026, marking the show’s first new on-screen story since its finale in 2006.

For fans who grew up with its fourth-wall breaks, nuclear family chaos and brutally honest take on growing up broke, the trailer suggests Malcolm In The Middle hasn’t lost its bite, just added a few decades of existential dread.