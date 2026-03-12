Life is still unfair in the first look at Hulu’s ‘Malcolm’ Revival

Here we go again.

After years of blissfully dodging his chaotic clan, Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm is finally being dragged back into the madness.

The official trailer for Hulu’s four-episode revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, just dropped, revealing a grown-up Malcolm who has been thriving, specifically because he cut off his dysfunctional family entirely.

However, his peace is shattered when his inquisitive teenage daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten), conspires with his girlfriend, Tristan (Kiana Madeira), to force a reunion for his parents’ 40th anniversary.

The trailer promises the return of the beloved original cast, including Bryan Cranston as the loveable Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as the formidable Lois, and the rest of the Dewey-less brothers.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark steps in for the retired Erik Per Sullivan as the youngest brother.

All four episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning April 10, proving that no matter how far you run, family always finds a way to pull you back in.