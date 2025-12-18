Victims of 2017 Ariana Grande arena attack awarded millions

Sixteen young survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack will share nearly £20 million in compensation.

Almost £20 million will be awarded to sixteen survivors who were children at the time of theAriana Grande concert bombing in 2017.

The compensation comes after a court ruling at Manchester Civil Courts of Justice.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer of the arena as fans were leaving Ariana Grande’s show.

The attack, claimed by ISIS, killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.

Many of the injured sustained life-changing or catastrophic injuries, while others continue to live with severe psychological trauma.

A public inquiry, launched in September 2020, highlighted missed opportunities to prevent the attack and “serious shortcomings” in security.

Families, including that of victim Martyn Hett, have said they felt “badly failed” by MI5.

The inquiry ultimately informed broader security reforms, including the enactment of ‘Martyn’s Law’ earlier this year, aimed at protecting fans at live events.

The damages will be paid by SMG Europe Holdings (venue managers), Showsec International Ltd (crowd management), Greater Manchester Police, and British Transport Police.

All four organisations have issued apologies to the survivors and families, acknowledging failures in their duty of care.

Judge Nigel Bird paid tribute to the families’ courage and resilience, noting that “the love and care a parent gives to an injured child is beyond monetary value.”

He added that the survivors’ determination has helped bring about promises of change, aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

While this settlement represents a legal acknowledgment of suffering, lawyers stress it is not a moment of celebration.

The focus remains on ensuring improved safety at live music events and honouring the strength and resilience of the survivors and their families.