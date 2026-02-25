Here’s why fans are worried about Manon’s ‘temporary hiatus’ from KATSEYE

I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Manon of KATSEYE said, “when One Direction split, that was really hard…I don’t want our fans to go through that.”

…Welp.

A few days ago via Weverse, KATSEYE’s label, HYBE x Geffen released a statement saying, “Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”

Manon, however, shared her own message saying that she is “healthy,” and “okay,” and said that “sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control.”

IDK about you, but these stories don’t fully line up.

The drama has been unfolding since then, and naturally, so have the theories from fans of the girl group (Eyekons).

The layers go deep with this one, but here’s the general gist of it:

Fans have suggested that in the Netflix docu-series: “Pop Star Academy: Katseye,” Manon was purposely portrayed as lazy and uncommitted, and that HxG had planned this departure all along in order to propel discourse about the group.

Right in time for their Coachella debut, too.

Manon, the only Black member of the group, said to The Cut that “Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair.”

Fans began posting screenshots of posts Manon liked about racism and mistreatment from her label.

The creator of the post she liked asked “why is it that whenever we have a sole Black girl in a girl group, she is the victim and the most suffering?”

Manon of KATSEYE likes a post that calls out the mistreatment and racism of black members in girl groups. “Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again” pic.twitter.com/BLS7wZDXtr — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 22, 2026

Other artists, including SZA and Chloe Bailey have shared support for Manon via social media.

Manon has also followed other members of girl groups including Normani (Fifth Harmony) and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) on social media.

“We need to protect each other,” said Pinnock via X.

Whilst speculation is rife, and many fans believe Manon may never return, others are still holding out hope, but we can’t know for sure what the future holds for Manon and KATSEYE just yet.