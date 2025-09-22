Mark Ronson’s wild nights come to life in new memoir Night People

Mark Ronson’s memoir Night People is a love letter to ’90s New York nights

Pop’s most influential producer has officially gone off the decks and onto the page.

In Night People(Penguin), Mark Ronson takes readers on a raucous journey through his formative years in ’90s New York, where the parties were legendary, the music was magnetic, and every night felt like the start of something unforgettable.

From Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse to Dua Lipa and the Barbie soundtrack, Ronson has shaped some of the biggest musical moments of the last two decades.

But Night People goes further than credits and hits – it’s a peek behind the velvet rope. Born to hedonistic, creative parents, he landed in New York feeling like an outsider, only to find himself in the pulsating heart of the city’s DJ scene.

Clubs were glamorous, chaotic, and a little lawless – a playground where fashionistas, rappers, club kids, and 9-to-5’ers collided in a heady mix of ambition, danger, and delight.

Equal parts coming-of-age tale and cultural chronicle, Night People captures the energy, escapades, and characters that made Ronson who he is – a musical mastermind forged under neon lights and basslines.