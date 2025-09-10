Marlon Williams lands two nominations across the APRA Silver Scroll and Tohu Maioha awards

APRA Silver Scroll & Tohu Maioha Finalists: Marlon Williams, Fazerdaze, JessB, Mazbou Q & MĀ

It’s that time of year again: Aotearoa’s finest songwriters are in the spotlight, and this year Marlon Williams is showing off some serious range. The Lyttelton legend has not one, but two songs in contention—one for the APRA Silver Scroll and one for the Tohu Maioha, the award celebrating contemporary Māori music crafted in te reo Māori.

The full lists are stacked with bangers: Fazerdaze, JessB, There’s A Tuesday, Mazbou Q, and more, all vying for the Silver Scroll, while the Tohu Maioha sees Marlon rubbing shoulders with Dillastrate and MĀ.

Winners will be crowned at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Ōtautahi on 29th October, alongside the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film, APRA Best Original Music in a Series, and the NZ Music Hall of Fame induction.

Keep your eyes (and ears) peeled, this one’s shaping up to be a night full of killer tunes, cultural pride, and maybe a few surprises.

Full shortlist here: APRA AMCOS.