Marshall marks 60 years of Jimi Hendrix with a drop you can’t miss

Crushed velvet, purple LEDs, and pure Monterey fire.

Sixty years ago, a cosmic accident happened when Jimi Hendrix first plugged into a Marshall amp.

To celebrate that sonic big bang, Marshall has unveiled a limited-edition collection dripping in psychedelic soul.

Honouring the guitarist’s velvet obsessions and sci-fi fascinations, the range features a crushed velvet Acton III Bluetooth speaker.

Its purple LEDs and a rare instrumental recording of ‘Electric Ladyland’ transport listeners straight into Hendrix’s universe.

For those wanting to shake the foundations, the hand-wired 1959 JMH Half Stack, wrapped in a purple-and-black cosmic swirl, recreates his legendary high-gain roar.

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Paired exclusively with a Fuzz Face pedal featuring an oil-on-water design, this rig is pure Monterey ’67. “Jimi was a force of nature,” recalls co-founder Terry Marshall.

From London to Woodstock, Hendrix redefined rock music, and he did it with Marshall.

This collection ensures the unstoppable force of Hendrix and Marshall continues to scream for another 60 years.