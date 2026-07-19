Matty Healy marries Gabbriette Bechtel at Madonna’s former LA estate

Ooh la la.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate, on Saturday.

The star-studded wedding brought together Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, who is also Healy’s bandmate, alongside Anastasia Karanikolaou, Alex Consani and other celebrity friends.

The couple, who announced their engagement at a Charli XCX show in June 2024, celebrated with a romantic sunset ceremony beneath the iconic Hollywood sign.

Healy’s mother Denise Welch expressed her joy, calling Gabbriette “everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

Prior to the wedding, the frontman performed at his Malibu stag do with a 1975 tribute band.

Meanwhile, fans can expect new music soon, as The 1975 have two albums in the works, including one titled ‘DOGS’. Their manager Jamie Oborne has described the upcoming record as “pretty extraordinary.”