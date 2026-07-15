Matty Healy crashes tribute band at his own bachelor party

A bachelor party only Matty Healy could throw.

Matty Healy got the ultimate bachelor party surprise, performing alongside a tribute band dedicated to his own group.

Bizarre footage has emerged from Malibu, California, showing The 1975 frontman joining forces with the 9075, a lookalike act apparently hired to entertain at Healy’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Matty ordered a The 1975 cover band for his stag do and then went on stage with them😂 this is absolutely frying me

he’s so unserious 😂 pic.twitter.com/51lnmvToak — /ˈtinɑ/ ⎕ / (@hazyheadbigcity) July 15, 2026

In one viral clip, Healy dances onstage as his doppelgänger serenades him with ‘The Sound,’ twirling the real frontman around like a giddy fan.

Another moment captures Healy crowd-surfing during ‘Sex,’ joined by bandmate and drummer George Daniel, who is married to Charli XCX.

matty crowd surfing and george so happy to not be the one drumming pic.twitter.com/lQhDmdz1jJ — jojo ⎕ 💚 (@shesgotnosoul) July 15, 2026

The engagement to model Gabbriette was announced in June 2024, with the bride-to-be playfully declaring “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT” on social media.

While wedding details remain under wraps, Healy has been keeping busy, recently collaborating with Tiny Habits on the single ‘Anything He Was’ and hinting at new material from the studio.

For one night only, the tribute became the real deal.