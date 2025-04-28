The Bear’s Matty Matheson swaps kitchen chaos for hardcore punk

No reservations, just raw aggression.

Matty Matheson—chef, The Bear star, and now hardcore punk frontman—unleashed his newest project, Pig Pen, during a raucous debut at Toronto’s Sneaky Dee’s.

Teaming up with Alexisonfire’s Wade McNeil, guitarist Daniel Romano, drummer Ian Ski Romano, and bassist Tommy Major, Matheson traded his chef’s knife for a mic, delivering guttural screams over blistering riffs.

The band, formed casually among friends, recorded 10 tracks in just two days.

“We just wanted to hang out and see what’s up,” Matheson wrote on Instagram.

While no official release date is set, fan footage from their live debut offers a raw taste of their chaotic energy.

Known for his on-screen charm as Neil Fak in The Bear, Matheson proves equally magnetic onstage, his punk roots on full display.

From sporting hardcore band tees on TV to guesting on HardLore, his passion runs deep. As The Bear gears up for Season 4, Matheson’s encore? A mosh pit.