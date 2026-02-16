Maya Hawke just got married and it’s so wholesome

How was your Valentine’s Day? It probably wasn’t as cool as Maya Hawke’s star-studded wedding.

Maya Hawke and musician Christian Lee Hutson tied the knot on February 14th after nearly 3 years of dating, surrounded by family and friends (who also happen to be very famous).

In exclusive People photos, Maya is dressed in a voluptuous boat-neck white dress, as father Ethan Hawke walks her through the cold New York streets. Christian kept it classy with a vintage-inspired tuxedo.

Indie darlings Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke reunited to celebrate their eldest daughter’s big day. With Thurman wearing an elegant blue floral dress and Hawke dressed in a classic all-black suit, it’s clear why these two ruled the 90’s red carpets.

Also joining the slew of celebrities were Maya’s Stranger Things co-stars. Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and basically everyone else were all spotted celebrating the big day.

Absent from the gang were Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, but would you want all of your co-workers at your wedding?

The couple first met recording music, early footage revealing the most adorable duets together. Most recently, Christian produced Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel.

Christian’s Paradise Pop. 10 also featured the writing talents of Maya.

Ears may prick at the mention of a musical couple, reminded of Sonny and Cher or ABBA, but the two seem to have it figured out.

Maya and Christian were friends for 4 years prior to dating, Maya saying “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best.” On social media, the pair share wholesome moments together – proving that perhaps there’s a way to healthily collaborate with your partner.

Their strong foundation and overlapping acoustic tastes seem to bode well for the new couple.

We doubt they’ll end up in headline battles like Fleetwood Mac …