Bat Out Of Hell singer and Fight Club actor Meat Loaf is going vegan. No, he’s not going to change his stage name.

The music legend – real name Michael Lee Aday – has joined on with Veganuary, an initiative inviting people to give up meat and animal products for the month of January. He’s also working with UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s, helping to promote their vegan menu.

Speaking to Mirror, Meat Loaf recalled the moment he first became vegetarian:

“I ordered rabbit and they served it with its head on, no ears and its eyes closed. I said, ‘Take this away and I want vegetables and a salad,’ and from that moment I became vegetarian for maybe 11 years.”

Lee Aday also appears in a Frankie & Benny’s ad supporting the initiative, showing him in the studio as a flashy new manager attempts to convince him he should change his name to Veg Loaf. It’s kinda corny, but check it out for yourself below.

Veganuary is supported by a number of musicians and other celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, Paul McCartney, and more. Find out more here.