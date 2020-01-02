 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Meat Loaf is going vegan

Bat Out Of Hell singer and Fight Club actor Meat Loaf is going vegan. No, he’s not going to change his stage name.

The music legend – real name Michael Lee Aday – has joined on with Veganuary, an initiative inviting people to give up meat and animal products for the month of January. He’s also working with UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s, helping to promote their vegan menu.

Brad Elterman \/ Getty Images meat loaf vegan

Photo: Brad Elterman/Getty

No more meat for Meat Loaf. The singer has disavowed his very namesake, backing a movement which invites the world to go vegan this January.

Speaking to Mirror, Meat Loaf recalled the moment he first became vegetarian:

“I ordered rabbit and they served it with its head on, no ears and its eyes closed. I said, ‘Take this away and I want vegetables and a salad,’ and from that moment I became vegetarian for maybe 11 years.”

Lee Aday also appears in a Frankie & Benny’s ad supporting the initiative, showing him in the studio as a flashy new manager attempts to convince him he should change his name to Veg Loaf. It’s kinda corny, but check it out for yourself below.

Veganuary is supported by a number of musicians and other celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, Paul McCartney, and more. Find out more here.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

January 3, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag