Meers crafts a dark sonic universe on ‘Don’t Bring Me Home’

There’s something deeply hypnotic about the music of Meers. Over the course of a very short period of time, the Sydney-based artist has released an extensive string of singles, developing a sound that feels both woozy and grounded; it marries sprawling psychedelic soundscapes with gritty lyrical content.

His recent single Don’t Bring Me Home is our favourite release of his to date, and with it, he immediately established his penchant for crafting immersive and infectious gems of sound. If you’re still not familiar with guy’s music, now’s the perfect time for you to change that.

All throughout the new single, Meers glides through a hallucinatory concoction of old-school psych and vintage dream-pop, delivering a sound that feels both familiar and fresh. With lucid, narcotised instrumentation and darkly addictive vocal hooks, Don’t Bring Me Home is oozing with sonic charm.

Across its punchy sub-three-minute run-time, the song builds into something strangely cinematic. Eerie melodies weave into one another, creating a whirlpool of psych sounds. By the time the track reaches its conclusion, you’ll have undoubtedly been swept up in Meers’ unique brand of music.

These are still fairly early days for this Sydney artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to Don’t Bring Me Home above.