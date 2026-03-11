Masters of creating lush and intimate indie soundscapes, Mega Fäuna expand on dreamy notions of life’s myriad experiences.

In our chat, Freyja and Tess from Mega Fäuna opened up about the release of their long-awaited debut album, softmore.

The two discussed the importance of investing in the Australian identity and letting that authenticity drive their lush, intimate sound.

They gave fans a peek behind the curtain at their creative process and the filmmaking journey behind their music video for single ‘heartbeat’.

The conversation also highlighted the crucial role of SoundNSW grants in creating opportunities for emerging artists to thrive.

