Permission to trust yourself: Melia Lisa’s empowering new groove

A motivational anthem wrapped in syncopated keys and pumping drums.

Melbourne’s neo-soul scene has a compelling new voice, and her name is Melia Lisa.

With her sophomore single ‘Making It Up,’ this rising artist proves she’s not just another R&B vocalist; she’s a storyteller crafting sonic spaces for introspection and empowerment.

Following the success of her debut ‘Patient of Love’ and building momentum toward her forthcoming EP Be Where You Are, Melia Lisa continues to establish herself as an artist unafraid to explore vulnerability through lush, jazz-infused soundscapes.

Drawing inspiration from contemporaries like Cleo Sol, Jorja Smith, and Joy Crookes, Melia Lisa’s musical identity is rooted in emotional authenticity.

Her warm, deeply personal lens on songwriting has already earned her radio support from PBS FM, RTR FM, and Islington Radio UK, alongside editorial coverage from Stereofox; a testament to her growing presence in the Australian soul scene and beyond.

‘Making It Up’ arrives as a dynamic shift from the reflective tones of her debut. This is alt-R&B with purpose, a punchy, high-energy track built for late-night skyline drives and those moments when you need to reclaim your power.

The production immediately commands attention with pumping drums and syncopated keys that create an infectious sense of momentum, while Melia Lisa’s soulful vocals glide effortlessly over the arrangement.

It’s a sound that nods to influences like Boy Soda and Leon Thomas while remaining distinctly her own.

Lyrically, ‘Making It Up’ tackles the universal struggle of self-doubt. Melia Lisa wrote the track at a pivotal moment when she began questioning whether her insecurities had drowned out her intuition.

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“I realised I’d spent so much time looking for proof that I wasn’t enough,” she reflects, “instead of trusting the voice inside me that already knew the answer.”

The result is an anthem for anyone who has ever waited for permission to believe in themselves, a reminder that confidence isn’t about having all the answers, but trusting yourself enough to take the next step anyway.

What makes ‘Making It Up’ so compelling is its refusal to wallow in uncertainty. Instead, it transforms doubt into fuel, wrapping its motivational message in a groove that feels both celebratory and urgent.

The track doesn’t just ask you to trust yourself, it makes you feel capable of doing so.

With Be Where You Are on the horizon, Melia Lisa is crafting a body of work dedicated to presence and reconnection.

If ‘Making It Up’ is any indication, this is an artist whose voice will only grow louder, and more vital, with each release.