Melissa Auf der Maur announces First New Music in over 15 Years

Melissa Auf der Maur has just opened the vault.

The Hole and Smashing Pumpkins bassist is back with Bass Womb Roo: My ’90s 4-Track Demos x Field Recordings.

The project is out September 4th via Envision Records, and pairs unreleased demos with new interludes.

The seven unreleased 4-track tape recorder demos were written in the nineties, and the eight new interludes were created for the upcoming Melissa Auf der Maur: My ’90s Rock Photograph exhibit.

The interludes also include archival audio, taken from Auf der Maur’s time with Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins, where she would record her audiences from a video camera on her bass amp.

You can listen to a teaser for the new composition ‘Skip a Beat’, here.

Here’s what Auf der Maur had to say in a statement on Bass Womb Roo:

“I wrote these songs in the context of rising pressure from the major label-driven music industry on myself and my peers to make glossy hit songs to dominate radio airwaves.

These songs are the sound of my internal experimentation and a way of keeping the Montreal art girl alive inside.

These sounds are the quiet and private side of the girl who joined the big American major label rock band.”

In other news, Hole are on Instagram and teasing something coming this Friday, July 24th, so keep an eye out there, too.