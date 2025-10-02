Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness gets a lavish 30-Year Anniversary Reissue

Billy Corgan opens the vault for a lavish reissue featuring unreleased live audio and tarot cards.

The Smashing Pumpkins are unleashing a monumental tribute to their defining masterpiece.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the era-shattering album ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,’ a lavish super deluxe reissue is coming!

This collector’s dream, curated by Billy Corgan himself, is a time capsule back to 1996.

The crown jewel is a Super Deluxe edition, a velvet-wrapped box containing a treasure trove: over 80 minutes of previously unheard live recordings from the iconic ‘Infinite Sadness’ tour, a custom tarot card set, frameable lithographs, and a hardbound book with Corgan’s all-new liner notes.

Hailed as one of the greatest albums of the ‘90s, Mellon Collie catapulted alternative rock into the pop stratosphere and influenced a generation.

Now, fans can own a piece of its infinite legacy.