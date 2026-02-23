Mental As Anything celebrate 50 years with national tour

Aussie legends Mental As Anything are hitting the road this winter to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

As the classic story goes, five Sydney art students got together and made a pub band and somehow ended up becoming one of Australia’s most iconic acts over the next 50 years.

For that special 50th birthday the Mentals will be reuniting with two O.G members, Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa, for the first time in 25 years for a few massive nights come June.

Their sound’s pretty unmistakeable, and it’s even managed to earn them 25 tracks in Australia’s Top 40 hits – more than any other Aussie band.

Reg Mombassa is also the guy behind heaps of Australia’s beloved Mambo graphics, which has made for some awesome album covers, poster art and T-shirts for the band.

The tour will kick off in Radelaide at The Gov on June 12th, then head straight to Perth’s Astor Theatre the very next day (June 13th), then to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on June 19th, Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong June 20th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre June 26th before finishing it all up in Brissy at Princess Theatre on June 27th.

Hey there you with the sad face, if you don’t see your city there, it’s not time to start stressing just yet – like our mates in Tassie – you guys can actually catch the Mentals before everyone else at A Taste Of The Huon on March 9th!

They’ll also be hitting Byron Blues Fest and Lighthouse Rock this year too, so if you miss out on the tickets for the tour (which go on sale next week on Monday, March 2nd at 10am; check their website!) you might be able to wrangle some for one of those nights instead.

You’ll have to see for yourself if the boys can prove they’re still mental as anything.