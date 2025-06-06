Naarm/Melbourne’s Merpire dropped into Live From Happy to perform a stunning live version of her latest single Leaving With You—a jittery, dream-pop ode to the electric tension of a mutual crush.

Co-produced with James Seymour and featuring drums from Jess Ellwood, the track channels inner monologues, late-night longing and the headrush of not knowing if the feeling’s returned. It’s the latest taste of her upcoming album Milk Pool, out July 4.

“‘Leaving With You’ is about those feelings you get around a crush when you have an inkling they feel the same way: the wonder if they’ll turn up to the party you’re at is both unnerving and exhilarating, you’re not sure if you’re hiding it well, nothing fills you with more energy than your crush being in your vicinity. You think about going home, you’re tired, but then they turn up and suddenly you could stay all night, living in this space where the probability between hooking up with them and not hooking up with them is equal.” Merpire

Fresh off supporting Ball Park Music at Sydney’s Metro Theatre—where she even jumped up for some adorable guest vocals during their set—Merpire has just been announced on the stacked Town Folk Festival lineup for Saturday 15 November on Dja Dja Wurrung Country (Castlemaine), alongside King Stingray, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (!!), Cool Sounds, Jerome Blazé, Didirri, Rowena Wise and many more.

She also kicked off a new initiative this week as the first artist to lead WAH Workout—a 90-minute online songwriting challenge created in partnership with Soft Butch Media and Wild At Heart. Taking place monthly and designed by a rotating cast of Naarm artists, the workshops are for creatives in communities including folks with disabilities, neurodivergence, and mental or chronic illnesses. It’s all about flexing creative muscles from the comfort of home, open to both NDIS participants and others, and capped at 20 spots per session.

