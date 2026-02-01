Meryl Streep to become Joni Mitchell for new biopic

Who better?

Clive Davis ended years of speculation at his storied pre-Grammy gala.

Meryl Streep will indeed embody Joni Mitchell in Cameron Crowe’s long-awaited biopic.

The announcement, made amidst the Beverly Hilton’s glittering crowd, solidifies a dream casting whispered about since last summer.

Streep is set to portray the iconic singer in her later years.

The film, a passion project for Crowe, promises an intimate journey through Mitchell’s life and artistry, drawn from years of the director’s personal conversations with the singer herself.

Crowe has hinted at a deeply personal portrait, enriched by Mitchell’s own archive of costumes, instruments, and memories.

While rumours suggest Anya Taylor-Joy may play the younger Mitchell, only Streep’s monumental role is now etched in Hollywood and music history.