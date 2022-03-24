Metal Gear Solid Film: Oscar Isaac teases progress with update

The Metal Gear Solid film is still in the development phase, according to Oscar Isaac – the man cast to bring the series’ iconic Solid Snake to life.

The Metal Gear Solid film was announced all the way back in 2020, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) set to direct, and Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina) cast as protagonist Solid Snake. Unfortunately, though, more specific news regarding the film has been somewhat stealthy ever since.

While attending a Red Carpet event for the launch of the new Disney+ series Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac was asked about progress on the Metal Gear Solid film. Without missing a beat, he spurted off a few references to Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed stealth-action series:

“We’re searching, we’re searching like Solid Snake; we’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story.”

Isaac’s quote references the main character of the series and the activity most associated with him. Skulking through air ducts is an integral part of avoiding detection in the games, something which, in hindsight, seems pretty video-gamey and a little dated.

Nonetheless, the Metal Gear Solid film has as good a chance as any to break the curse of the much-maligned video game film adaptation. Jordan Vogt-Roberts has a solid track record in the director’s seat, and Oscar Isaac is a high calibre lead actor.

Also noteworthy is that both individuals appear to have a real attachment to the source material.

THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA: To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but.. Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2 — (((Jordan Vogt-Roberts))) (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019

In 2018, Oscar Isaac expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake, stating, “Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one… I’m throwing my hat in for that one” to an IGN reporter.

Jason Vogt-Roberts is also reportedly a fan of the series and video games in general and has been in contact with series creator Hideo Kojima regarding the Metal Gear Solid film. Hell, his likeness actually appeared in the bit-part role of The Film Director in Kojima’s 2019 title Death Stranding.

So, while there isn’t anything specific to report regarding the Metal Gear Solid film, at least it appears the big players in its development are still excited to be involved. We’ll be sure to provide updates when we get something more concrete. Just be sure to save our info on your Codec system.