Mia Savannah’s ‘GHOST’ Is the Alt-Pop Anthem You Won’t Forget

Prepare to be haunted in the best possible way

Mia Savannah has dropped her highly anticipated new single, GHOST, and it’s shaped up to be a true standout.

The track delivers an instantly memorable chorus that will haunt you in the best possible way–it’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever been “left on seen.”

Produced by the Aussie music label Galaxy Music, GHOST is an alt-pop masterpiece that showcases Mia’s signature crystalline voice, pulling you deep into her world of confessions, raw emotion, and relatable lyrics.

What sets Mia Savannah apart is her ability to craft songs that feel like reading a friend’s diary—honest, confronting, and left lingering in your mind.

Her ability to weave personal confessions into music creates a connection with her listeners that is immediate and profound.

Her lyrics are the kind you can’t help but feel—intriguing and revealing, yet impossible to forget.

Mia’s self-released singles over the years have already captured attention, and GHOST is set to solidify her place as one of the most compelling voices in alt-pop.

After catching the eye of Galaxy Music, Australia’s newest alt-pop label, Mia has found her home for this next chapter in her career.

The partnership has already proven to be a match made in musical heaven.

Her songs are timeless and compelling, and GHOST is no exception.

It’s clear that Mia’s songwriting is her lifeblood, and GHOST is the perfect showcase of her undeniable talent.

Fans can catch Mia Savannah live at the Galaxy Music Launch Showcase on Thursday, April 3rd, at the Workers Club in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

With GHOST, Mia is ready to take the alt-pop world by storm, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

If you haven’t already, grab your tickets here—this is one artist you’ll want to experience firsthand.