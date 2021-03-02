Music industry legend, Michael Gudinski, has died at 68

Michael Gudinski, founder of Mushroom Records, has died at 68. A colossus of the Australian music industry, he worked with Paul Kelly, Kylie Minogue and countless others.

In the Australian music industry, it doesn’t get any bigger than Michael Gudinksi. The founder of Mushroom Records has died in Melbourne at the age of 68.

Gudinski founded the label in 1972 when he was just twenty years old. A prescient business venture, Gudinski and his empire capitalised on the rich vein of talent that was to make up the fabled Aussie pub rock scene of the ’70s and ’80s. And that was just the beginning.

Born in Melbourne to Russian immigrant parents in 1952, Gudinski was already involved in the promotion of live music as a teenager. He partnered with Ray Evans to stage the seminal Sunbury Festival in 1972, while setting up Mushroom records at the same time.

Today the heart of Australian music was ripped out. I felt it, my family felt it, the music business felt it , the world felt it. Michael Gudinski was not only that heart but he was my friend. (Tweet 1/5) pic.twitter.com/Mcck1GOcrX — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) March 2, 2021

Possessing formidable energy, his ventures in band management and event promotion went from strength-to-strength, all the while maintaining a successful run of releases from Mushroom label.

During his life, he received many accolades for his service to the industry, including the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music; he also became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2006.

He is survived by his wife and two children.