CNN Accidentally ‘Kills’ Michael J. Fox

Fans panic after CNN prematurely publishes tribute

Fans of Michael J. Fox were briefly sent into shock after CNN accidentally published an ‘in memoriam’ article for the beloved actor–who is very much alive.

Though the network quickly deleted the piece, the notification sent to reader’s phones spurred shock and panic.

Many fans feared something tragic had happened to the 64-year-old Back to the Future star, who has been living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease since 1991.

hoax quickly put the rumours to rest. A representative told TMZ, “Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on-stage giving interviews.”

So, CNN’s timing couldn’t have been worse.

CNN later issued a statement: “The package was published in error. We have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

The timing of the mistake coincided with Fox’s appearance at PaleyFest on April 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor joined a panel with showrunner Bill Lawrence and co-stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford to discuss the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, where Fox plays Gerry, a recurring character living with Parkinson’s disease.

Actor Zach Braff moderated the discussion. Audiences were also treated to a screening of the third season finale.

Due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Fox has a limited role in the show, though he remains active and engaged in projects.

Last year, he shared a health update, noting that he doesn’t walk much anymore, but he continues to work and inspire fans worldwide.

The good news: Michael J. Fox is alive. The bad news: CNN needs a time machine.