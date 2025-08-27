Michael Scott and Jim Halpert just crashed ‘The Paper’ set

Steve Carell and John Krasinski bring magic to The Paper’s first day.

In a heartwarming full-circle moment, The Office icons Steve Carell and John Krasinski made a surprise visit to the set of the upcoming spinoff The Paper, leaving the new cast starstruck.

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, who stars in the Greg Daniels-created mockumentary, recounted the emotional first-day encounter: “We were anxious, no makeup yet, and then we heard a knock—it was them! We were fainting!”

The duo, filming a Lavazza coffee commercial nearby, stopped by to bless the production with encouragement and nostalgic charm.

Impacciatore, who once flew from Rome to New York to seek Carell’s blessing during his Broadway run, described the actor as “warm and brilliant.”

Set in the same universe as The Office, the series follows a struggling Midwestern newspaper crew, with Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez.

The full season drops on Peacock September 4.